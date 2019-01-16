Dimash among Ranker's Best Singers of All Time

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh popular singer Dimash Qudaibergen has been featured into The Best Singers of All Time on Ranker.com, Kazinform reports.

Late rock legend Freddie Mercury tops the rankings. Coming in second is King of Pop Michael Jackson. Whitney Houston ranks third.



Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Adele, and Paul McCartney round out the top 10.



Other renowned vocalists mentioned in the list are Elton Lennon (11th), Celine Dion (14th), Mariah Carey (17th), Ella Fitzgerald (18th), Louis Armstrong (46th), Sting (47th), Lady Gaga (48th), Madonna (53rd), and Beyonce (56th).

Qudaibergen is placed 369th.

Ranker is a digital media company based in Los Angeles. It offers Internet users polls on entertainment, brands, sports and culture. It is reported to have over 49million monthly unique visitors.

