Dimash announces Arnau Concert tour across Europe

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM World-famous Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen will give 11 concerts in Europe from February to April 2020, Kazinform correspondent reports.

February 16 – Basket Hall Sports Palace, Krasnodar, Russia.

February 20 – TATNEFT ARENA, Kazan, Russia;

February 23 – Yekaterinburg EXPO Congress Center, Yekaterinburg, Russia;

March 7 – Riga Arena, Riga, Latvia;

March 9 – Megasport Sports Palace, Moscow, Russia;

March 11 – Sports Palace, Kyiv, Ukraine;

March 19 – Barclaycard Arena Sylvesterallee, Hamburg, Germany;

March 21 – Düsseldorf ISS DOME, Düsseldorf, Germany;

March 25 – TipSport-Arena, Prague, Czech Republic;

March 29 – Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Stuttgart, Germany;

April 4 – Minsk-Arena, Minsk, Belarus.