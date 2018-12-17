  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Dimash awarded as Singer of the Year at Silk Road Cohesion Awards 2018

    10:49, 17 December 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dimash Qudaibergen has been recognized as the best singer of the year at the Silk Road Cohesion Awards 2018 International Film Festival hosted by Shanghai, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "At the Silk Road Cohesion Awards 2018 award ceremony held on the eve of the holiday [Independence Day], I was awarded the Singer of the Year title, and became the Ambassador of Silk Road Culture by the decision of the Great Silk Road countries. I am very glad. Each of my victories is for the sake of the Homeland and my audience. Shanghai. Once again, my best wishes for the holiday!" Dimash posted on social media.

    Tags:
    Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!