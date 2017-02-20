Dimash becomes first 'I'm in China' Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The singer's first visit as the project's ambassador was to a panda national park, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Sichuan is home to all the pandas. I came to Chengdu, to learn more about these beautiful animals. I became first official ambassador to meet pandas in the framework of 'I'm in China' project' he wrote on his Instagram page.

Kazakh singer stressed that today pandas are on the brink of extinction, with just around 2,000 pandas left in the world.

During his visit to Chengdu Dimash met with fans and photographers.

In the sixth round of "I am Singer 2017" Kazakh national took first place.

According to the Ministry of Culture and Sports, the number of Dimash's fans has reached around 2 billion people worldwide. Currently Kudaibergenov tops the Top 10 show stars in China.