Dimash Kudaibergen advanced into Singer 2017 final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Dimash Kudaibergenov has qualified into the final of the Singer 2017 contest after winning the third place in the 10th season of the event.

At the last stage, Dimash sang “Unforgettable Day” composed, by the way, by himself. As portal hupu.com informed, Chinese singer Li Jian and Chinese band Leo advanced into the final stage too. Dimash has successfully passed all the seasons.

The final event will be divided into two separate stages. The last season will be aired online.

On March 18, China’s Hunan TV will broadcast the 9th stage of the contest, during which Dimash performed Céline Dion's song “All by Myself.”