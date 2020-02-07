Dimash Kudaibergen announces world premiere of soundtrack for ‘Creators: The Past’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The world famous Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen has announced the world premiere of the movie «Creators: The Past», Kazinform refers to his Instagram account.

Dimash will perform the main soundtrack of the movie.

As it was previously reported the Italian fantasy film «Creators: The Past» was written by Piergiuseppe Zaia and Eleonora Fani, directed by Piergiuseppe Zaia and starring Gérard Depardieu, Bruce Payne, Eleonara Fani, Marc Fiorini, Jennifer Mischiati and William Shatner. The film’s world premiere is scheduled for March the current year.