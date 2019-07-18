Dimash Kudaibergen congratulates winner of 2019 Vitebsk Song Contest

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen congratulated his compatriot Adilkhan Makin on winning the 2019 Vitebsk Song Contest at the Slavianski Bazaar in Belarus, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Congratulations on your victory,» DimashKudaibergen wrote on Instagram, wishing him further success and development.

It is to be recalled that having scored 178 pointsat the 2019 Vitebsk Song Contest on 14th and 15th July, Adilkhan Makin won the GrandPrix of the contest. He received the Lira Award and $20,000 cash prize.

It is worth mentioning that Dimash and Adilkhan competed at the Zhas KanatSong Contest in 2012. At that time, Dimash Kudaibergen won the contest. Moreover,Dimash Kudaibergen won the Grand Prix at the 2015 Vitebsk Song Contest at theSlavianski Bazaar.