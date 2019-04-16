  • kz
    Dimash Kudaibergen gives stunning performance in Tashkent

    09:25, 16 April 2019
    Photo: None
    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen gave a stunning performance at the inauguration ceremony of the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

    Kudaibergen surprised the audience by singing his rendition of French hit song SOS d'un terrien en detresse.

    Recall that the concert was held with the participation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

    Performing at the event were People's Artist of USSR and KazSSr Alibek Dnishev, People's Artist of Kazakhstan Aiman Mussakhojayeva and many other well-known Kazakhstani singers.

    The ceremony was aired live by Ozbekiston 24 TV Channel.

    Culture
