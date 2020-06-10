Dimash Kudaibergen meets with UN representative in Kazakhstan
Dimash is an active advocate of the UN activities and ready to join the global dialogue for #UN75. This year, the United Nations celebrates its 75th anniversary, which coincided with the difficult period of self-isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The UN75 Campaign (UN75) was created in January this year with the goal of making the world a better place, discussing the priorities of our united human family and, through discussions, finding the best solutions for building a better future together.
A special group to organize the 75th anniversary initiated a nationwide discussion, which promises to be the largest in the history of creating a better world. The United Nations has always paid great attention to interacting with people online, and now, due the COVID-19, it is stepping up these efforts.