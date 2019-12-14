Dimash Kudaibergen named Honorary Citizen of Aktobe region

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - During the celebration of Independence Day at the Aktobe Arts Center the title «Honorary Citizen of Aktobe Region» was awarded to the famous singer, Honored Worker of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dimash Kudaibergen.

However, the singer was not present at the event, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The title «Honorary Citizen of Aktobe Region» was also awarded to the academician of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan Rabiga Syzdyk, academician of the Academy of Social Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan Amangeldy Aitaly and also to the chairman of the board of the Atameken regional association of entrepreneurs and employers Yessimkhan Kurmangazin.

Fifty one residents of the city of Aktobe were bestowed state awards and diplomas for their significant contribution to the socio-economic and cultural development of the country, active social activities, strengthening friendship and cooperation between peoples.

The Otan order was awarded to the director of Don Mining and Processing Plant Victor Til. Nurzhaugan Kalauov head of the Akimat’s staff was bestowed the Order of Kurmet.

«Belsendi Kyzmeti Ushin» award pins were handed to nine people who made a significant contribution to the region’s development.