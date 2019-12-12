Dimash Kudaibergen named Honored Worker of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World-renowned Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen was honored with the title of the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan on the eve of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The corresponding decree of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was published on the official website of the Akorda presidential residence. Apart from Dimash, the honorary title was granted to 35 eminent scientists and cultural figures of Kazakhstan.