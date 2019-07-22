  • kz
    Dimash Kudaibergen performs at Jackie Chan Action Film Week in China

    10:06, 22 July 2019
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Popular Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen performed at the opening ceremony of the 5th Annual Jackie Chan International Action Film Week in the Chinese city of Datong over the weekend, Kazinform reports.

    Dimash sharedthe video of his performance at the ceremony with his Instagram followers.

    Recall thatDimash Kudaibergen met with Jackie Chan during his participation in the Chinesereality show I am a Singer.

