    Dimash Kudaibergen performs soundtrack for Jackie Chan’s new film

    17:51, 16 January 2020
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Famous Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen performed a soundtrack for Jackie Chan’s new film ‘Vanguard,’ Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the presentation of the film he also performed a song from Jackie Chan’s repertoire.

    «Friends, I want to share with you the news. Jackie Chan releases a new film «Vanguard» and I sang a soundtrack for the film. Go to the cinema and watch a new film by Jackie Chan and listen to my song,» Dimash posted on his Instagram.



    Celebrities Culture Entertainment
