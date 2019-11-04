  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Dimash Kudaibergen performs with Lara Fabian

    13:35, 04 November 2019
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Dimash Kudaibergen performed with Canadian-Belgian Lara Fabian and Russian soprano Aida Garifullina in Moscow, Kazinform reports.

    The trio shared the stage to perform Ti Amo Cosi for Russian producer Igor Krutoi’s jubilee concert. Dimash shared the video of the performance via his Instagram.

    Dimash also had a chance to sing with Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli while they were waiting for the turn to hit the stage.

    Igor Krutoi’s jubilee concert dated to his 65th anniversary was held at the VTB Arena in Moscow. The first jubilee show was held at the Barclays Center in NYC.

    Tags:
    Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!