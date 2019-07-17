  • kz
    Dimash Kudaibergen presents TV series soundtrack

    09:55, 17 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A new composition performed by megapopular Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen has gone online, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «My soundtrackto the TV series will be released today,» Dimash Kudaibergen wrote on Instagram.




    ‘Couldn't Leave’ was released for the Chinese TV series «Go, Go Squid» at midnight onJuly 17. Later, the Eurasian Fan Club posted the composition and its lyrics on social media.

