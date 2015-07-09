Dimash Kudaibergen represents Kazakhstan at Slavianski Bazaar-2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today in Belarus will open the International Art Festival "Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk".

Twenty one young performers from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Italy, Cuba, Mexico, Poland, Russia and other countries will partake in the contest. Kazakhstan will be represented by Dimash Kudaibergen. The festival will be carried out from 9 to 13 July. According to the rules, 15 contestants will go to the finals and will compete for the grand prix of $20 thousand. The festival will also host the XIII International Children Music Contest "Vitebsk-2015" which will demonstrate talents of participants from 20 different countries. 10-year-old Louise Nurkuatova will represent our country at the contest. Adult competition jury will be headed by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu. The jury of the children's contest will be chaired by People's Artist of Russia Dmitry Malikov. The winner of "Eurovision" Alexander Rybak from Norway, British singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, German band "Dschinghis Khan" and the Italian group "Ricchi e Poveri" will attend the gala concert of the festival.