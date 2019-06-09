Dimash Kudaibergen’s grandparents have voted in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - The grandmother and grandfather of renowned Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen have cast their votes today at polling station No. 23 located at a kindergarten in Aktobe, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Miua Nizamutdinova and Kudaibergen Aitpayev have been married for 52 years.

The grandparents of the singer were pleasantly surprised by the attention of the election commission and ordinary citizens who vied with each other to take pictures with them.

"We made a choice. We have always cast our votes, I do not know for how many years. My wife and I voted for peace, calm, and well-being in the country," said Dimash's grandfather.

Grandmother Miua said that Dimash's parents and he himself will vote in the city of Nur-Sultan. To that end, the singer yesterday arrived in the capital of the country.

"Dimash arrived in Nur-Sultan yesterday. Svetlana and Kanat (his parents) are also there. Today we voted in the building of a kindergarten. Back in the day, Dimash also went to study there but not for long. Ever since he was little, we started to take him to music school. At the age of 47, for the sake of my grandson, I quit working at school, devoting myself to his upbringing. And it was worth it. He never forgets us. This year he came to us on his 25th birthday," she says.

Miua Nizamutdinova said that the Kudaibergenov family plans to move to the capital of the country next year.