Dimash Kudaibergen’s new MV premieres on MTV USA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen’s Qairan Elim in the Kazakh language has debuted on MTV USA, Kazinform reports.

The new video clip by the world renowned crooner was aired during MTV’s Friday Livestream making Dimash the first artist from Kazakhstan to appear on MTV.

You can watch the new video clip on Dimash USA fan Club on Instagram.

«I want to sincerely thank my fans from around the world for supporting my work, and for making this possible. Thanks to the invaluable support of my Dears not only in Kazakhstan, but also from all over the world, one of my childhood dreams has come true. I am very happy, and my gratitude to you is unlimited!» Dimash thanked his fans ahead of the video clip release.