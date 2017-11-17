Dimash Kudaibergen's original song for video game wins at 2017 HMMA
The song was composed by Thomas Parisch for The Moonlight Blade video game.
Dimash took to Instagram to thank his team, co-workers and fans for support.
Құрметті, менің тыңдармандарым!!!!! Қуанышты хабарыммен сіздерді қуантуға асықпын. Бүгін Америкада Голливудта "HOLLYWOOD MUSIC IN MEDIA AWARDS" марапаттау кешiнде "Moonlight over the Sea" атты əнім "The best original song of video game"(Үздік саундтрек) номинациясы бойынша жеңіске жетті. Композитор: Thomas Parisch мырзаны, осы жобаға атсалысқан Америкалық əріптестерімді, өз командамды шын жүректен құттықтаймын!! Тілеулес ағайынға барша жерлестеріме, осы уақытқа дейін менімен бірге болған тыңдармандарыма үлкен алғыс білдіремін. ________________________________ My dear listeners! I want to share good news with you! Today in “HOLLYWOOD MUSIC IN MEDIA AWARDS” my song “Moonlight over the sea” won “The best original song of video game” in the category “The best soundtrack”. From the bottom of my heart I congratulate the composer Mr. Thomas Parisch and all my American colleagues, my team who worked on this project! Many thanks to all the listeners who have been with me during this time! #DQ #DIMASH #DEARS
