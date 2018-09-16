Dimash Kudaibergen shows support to Golovkin after 12-round loss

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dimash Kudaibergen showed his support to Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin after the latter lost the 12-round fight in Las Vegas, Kazinform reports.

"Brother, you are still the best for all of us! You are the true champion! Thank you for bringing glory to Kazakhstan!!! Agla!!!" Kudaibergen captioned the photo of him and Golovkin on Instagram.



Kudaibergen followers also poured out words of support to Gennady Golovkin, saying that the boxer is still their champion and hero.



Recall that Golovkin lost the 12-round fight to Mexican Saul Alvarez by the majority decision in Las Vegas earlier this morning.



