    Dimash Kudaibergen sings at Slavianski Bazaar

    15:28, 18 July 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergen has sung at the closing ceremony of the contest "Slavianski Bazaar" in the Belarusian city of Vitebsk, Alpamys Sharimov, the singer's producer reported on Instagram.

    In their comments, the fans of the Kazakh singer says the audience was amazed by the the singer's voice.

    Valeriy Meladze, Tatiana Bulanova, Gleb Matveychuk, Soso Pavliashvili, Egor Kreed and other famous singers also sang there. 

    Recall, two years ago Dimash Kudaibergen won the Grand Prix of the 24th International Pop Song Contest "Slavianski Bazaar 2015". Moreover, participating in China's international contest "Singer 2017", Dimash has gained popularity in China and other countries. He passed 10 selection rounds of the contest and entered the final. In the final, he lost to the Chinese Lín Yìlián and took the second place.

    Димаш @kudaibergenov.dimash "еще...", "еще раз...", "на бис..", "биисс..." И все 💣💣💣 = Славянский базар 2017 #СлавянскийБазар2017 #СлавянскийБазар #Vitebsk #belarus #Казаxстан #димашкудайбергенов #Димаш #Dears #dimash #TheSingerDimash

    Публикация от Alpamys Sharimov (@asharimov) Июл 17 2017 в 2:14 PDT

    Culture
