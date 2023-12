NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani signer Dimash Kudaibergen is about to release a new music video, Kazinform reports.

«Soon you willsee the video for the song «Know», Dimash captioned a recent Instagram post inwhich he can be seen wearing a black turtleneck, white shirt and black jacket.





Earlier it was reportedthat Dimash had jetted off to France and Iceland to shoot the new music video.