Dimash Kudaibergen to give a concert in New York

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM "Dimash Kudaibergen is set to give a concert at the Madison Square Garden in New York this fall," Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly told Kazinform.

"Dimash has wowed the world striking to the hearts of his fans. On November 19, 2018 the Ministry organized a solo concert of Dimash at the London's largest venues, Indigo at the O2. In 2019, the Ministry is planning to hold an exceptional show of Dimash at the well-known Madison Square Garden in New York. We have already started preparations," the Minister said.