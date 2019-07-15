Dimash Kudaibergen to give solo concert in Saint Petersburg, Russia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh-born world-famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen is to give a solo concert in Russia’s Saint Petersburg on November 29, 2019, according to the singer’s Eurasian Fan Club in VKontakte.

«Dimash Kudaibergen’s concert in Saint Petersburg is slated for November 29, 2019 at the Ice Palace. Exclusive ticketing partner IceTickets.ru is honored to announce that the tickets for the concert will go on sale July 15, 2019 at 10:00 Moscow time,» a publication reads.

