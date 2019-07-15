  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Dimash Kudaibergen to give solo concert in Saint Petersburg, Russia

    07:31, 15 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh-born world-famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen is to give a solo concert in Russia’s Saint Petersburg on November 29, 2019, according to the singer’s Eurasian Fan Club in VKontakte.

    «Dimash Kudaibergen’s concert in Saint Petersburg is slated for November 29, 2019 at the Ice Palace. Exclusive ticketing partner IceTickets.ru is honored to announce that the tickets for the concert will go on sale July 15, 2019 at 10:00 Moscow time,» a publication reads.

    Tags:
    Celebrities Culture Events Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!