  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Dimash Kudaibergen to hold online concert

    22:10, 12 May 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Dimash Kudaibergen will hold #BASTAU live Show, Kazinform reported.

    According to Ministry of Culture and Sports’ Facebook account, the online concert will take place on May 13 at 8 p.m. on the ministry’s You Tube channel. The concert will also feature opera singer and Astana Astana lead singer Mayra Mukhamedkyzy, Swedish singer Lorin - winner of Eurovision 2012, British singer and composer Sophie Ellis-Bextor and the Russian singer Kristina Orbakaite.


    Tags:
    Celebrities Kazakhstan Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!