    Dimash Kudaibergen to join V Jackie Chan Intl Action Film Week

    13:17, 20 July 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM World-famous Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen arrived in Datong, China, to participate in the opening of the V Jackie Chan International Action Film Week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «We have justsafely landed in Datong,» Dimash posted in Instagram.

    The V Jackie Chan International Action Film Week will beheld from July 21 to 27 in the city of Datong, China.

    Dimash wasinvited to perform at the opening ceremony of the event.

