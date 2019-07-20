Dimash Kudaibergen to join V Jackie Chan Intl Action Film Week

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM World-famous Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen arrived in Datong, China, to participate in the opening of the V Jackie Chan International Action Film Week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We have justsafely landed in Datong,» Dimash posted in Instagram.

The V Jackie Chan International Action Film Week will beheld from July 21 to 27 in the city of Datong, China.

Dimash wasinvited to perform at the opening ceremony of the event.