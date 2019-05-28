Dimash Kudaibergen to present new song at Minsk 2019 European Games opening ceremony

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen will participate in the opening ceremony of the 2nd European Games 2019 in Minsk, Belarus, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"See you at the opening ceremony of the 2nd European Games. A song will be premiered," the singer wrote on Instagram.



It should be mentioned that the Minsk 2019 European Games will be held from 21st to 30th June. The European Games are international sporting events held every four years under the direction of the European Olympic Committees. The 1st European Games took place in Baku, Azerbaijan from 12th to 28th June 2015.