ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gala concert "Aktobe Kutty Meken" will be held on the stage of the amphitheater at the EXPO-2017 Exhibition at 9.30pm today, the Aktobe Region Governor press service reports.

The finalist of the international contest "I Am a Singer" Dimash Kudaibergen, as well as Kazakh popstars and Aktobe region's creative groups, will sing in the gala-concert.