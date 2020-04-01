Dimash Kudaibergen urges all to stay home

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Well-known singer Dimash Kudaibergen urged all his fans to stay home amid the global spread of coronavirus.

He added that it is not a joke. Situation is serious. He stressed that all should stay home. He wished all good health.

«I am confident we will win the coronavirus battle. Take care of yourself,» the signer’s Instagram account reads.

As earlier reported, Dimash postponed his Arnau Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.