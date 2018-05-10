Dimash Kudaibergen walks Cannes Film Festival red carpet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Popular Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen shared a photo of him walking the red carpet of the 71st Cannes Film Festival, Kazinform reports.

Dimash posted the photo from the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on his Instagram account thanking everyone who helped him pick his outfit and create the look.



Kudaibergen is set to perform during the Kazakh evening in Cannes along with the People's Artist of Kazakhstan Aiman Mussakhajayeva and others.



Several Kazakh short films will be screened in the Short Film Corner program of the Cannes Film Festival this year, including Venera Kairzhanova's Pryatki (Hide and seek) and Berik Zhakhanov's Asan.