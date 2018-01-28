  • kz
    Dimash Kudaibergen wins at Global Golden Chart Awards in China

    13:11, 28 January 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's singer Dimash Kudaibergen was named the Best Artist of the Year at the Global Golden Chart Awards Ceremony held in China, Kazinform reports.

    Dimash performed a song in Chinese.

    "At the Global Golden Chart Awards Ceremony I have won the Best Artist of the Year Award. Although under certain circumstances I could not perform today, I will sing beautiful songs for you in the nearest future. Thank you so much for your understanding! Dears I love you)," the Kazakh singer posted on Instagram.

    Culture China Top Story
