    Dimash Kudaibergen works with Michael Jackson's stylist

    09:24, 28 December 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh pop star Dimash Kudaibergen revealed that recently he has been working with famous stylist to the stars and fashion designer Zaldy Goco, Kazinform reports.

    "Mr. Zaldy - Designer of Michel Jackson and Lady Gaga. He is helping me these days. For cooperation, he arrived with his team from LA. Winner of many awards," Dimash captioned a photo of Zaldy Goco with the Emmy award.

    Zaldy Goco who received the 2017 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming is a popular Filipino American fashion designer. Since 2001, Zaldy has worked as a stylist for many fashion icons, including Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani, Halle Berry, Mick Jagger and many others. He also was the costume designer for Michael Jackson's This Is It tour and Lady Gaga's Monster Ball Tour. Zaldy worked with Gwen Stefani on her fashion line L.A.M.B.

    Майкл Джексонның, Леди Гаганың дизайнері. Қазіргі күндері маған көмектесіп жүрген Залди мырза. Серіктестігіміз үшін командасымен Американың Лос - Анджелес қаласынан келді. Көптеген марапаттардың иегері. ___________________________ Дизайнер Майкла Джексона, Леди Гаги, Господин Залди, который помогает мне в последние дни. Для сотрудничества он со своей командой прилетел из Лос - Анджелеса. Является обладателем многих наград. ____________________________ Mr.Zaldi - Designer of Michael Jackson and Lady Gaga. He is helping me these days. For cooperation, he arrived with his team from Los Angeles. Winner of many awards.

    Публикация от Димаш ҚҰДАЙБЕРГЕН (@kudaibergenov.dimash) Дек 27, 2017 at 8:16 PST

    Kazakhstan Entertainment
