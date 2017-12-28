Dimash Kudaibergen works with Michael Jackson's stylist

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh pop star Dimash Kudaibergen revealed that recently he has been working with famous stylist to the stars and fashion designer Zaldy Goco, Kazinform reports.

"Mr. Zaldy - Designer of Michel Jackson and Lady Gaga. He is helping me these days. For cooperation, he arrived with his team from LA. Winner of many awards," Dimash captioned a photo of Zaldy Goco with the Emmy award.



Zaldy Goco who received the 2017 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming is a popular Filipino American fashion designer. Since 2001, Zaldy has worked as a stylist for many fashion icons, including Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani, Halle Berry, Mick Jagger and many others. He also was the costume designer for Michael Jackson's This Is It tour and Lady Gaga's Monster Ball Tour. Zaldy worked with Gwen Stefani on her fashion line L.A.M.B.