  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Dimash Kudaibergen, Yerzhan Maxim performed at Muz TV Music Awards ceremony

    12:39, 08 June 2019
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM World-famous Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen made a furor at Muz TV Music Awards ceremony in Moscow, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    “I have become a special guest at 2019 Muz TV Music Awards ceremony,” Dimash informed on his Instagram account.

    Dimash performed two songs – The Love of Tired Swans and Mademoiselle Hyde. Composer Igor Krutoy accompanied the singer on the piano.

    Dimash and another Kazakh-born young singer Yerzhan Maxim, the winner of Voice. Kids contest, walked the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

    Tags:
    Celebrities Culture Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!