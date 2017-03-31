Dimash Kudaibergenov and Lara Fabian to sing at Astana Arena

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dimash Kudaibergenov and Lara Fabian will sing together at his solo concert at the Astana Arena in June, Askhat Mayemirov, President of Kazakh Auyenderi JSC, said at a press conference.

"It was Ms Fabian's idea. She reportedly asked her manager to contact Dimash because she wanted to meet him. Dimash, his father and his manager went to Paris where the Kazakh crooner met with Lara. She agreed to sing at his concert. The rehearsals will tentatively take place on June 25-26 and they will perform on June 27," Mr. Mayemirov added.



In his words, the singers are likely to sing Adagio, Daididau and other songs.



He added that Dimash will sing 60% of the songs at the concert.



Earlier Minister of Culture and Sport Arytanbek Mukhamediuly revealed the Dimash Kudaibergenov's solo concert will be held at the Astana Arena on June 27 within the framework of the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017.