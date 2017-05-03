Dimash Kudaibergenov gets his own star in Andromeda Galaxy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One of the stars in the Andromeda Galaxy will be named after Kazakhstani crooner Dimash Kudaibergenov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A Chinese group of fans calling themselves DimashSister announced the news via Weibo account.











Fans bought a star in the Andromeda Galaxy and named it after Dimash Kudaibergenov with the help of Name A Star Live project.

They also included the star into the Space Service INC (SSI).



Fans plan to surprise Dimash with such an unusual gift. "The brightest start in the world for our favorite singer Dimash," they wrote.







