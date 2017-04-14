Dimash Kudaibergenov: I am already a winner

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergenov and the founder of the BGTalent productions, singer Shang Wenje walked along the red carpet during the ceremony dedicated to the final of I am Singer-2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Having signed on a special board, Kazakh singer when asked if he was ready for the finale: "Assalamu aleykum! Many thanks to all! I am so thankful to you. And I just wanted to say that my colleague made everyone recognize her. I want to thank everyone for being with me on stage, supporting me."

When the NTES News correspondent asked him which place he thinks he will take, Dimash said: "I already consider myself a winner, no matter which place I take. Because you my supporters have always been there for me."

Shang Wenje told reporters that although she has performed on this stage several times, she is worried. She also noted that she was confident of her success at the last stage of the contest.

The final round of I am Singer 2017 will be broadcasted live on April 15 at 20.00 Astana time. In the grand finale, Dimash and Shang Wenje will perform Michael Jackson's songs Earth Song and Dangerous.