Dimash Kudaibergenov may be nominated for MTV Music Awards

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergenov may be nominated for the MTV Music Awards, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I heard that I may be nominated for the MTV Music Awards," Kudaibergenov said during the meeting with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on Wednesday. "My dream is to give a concert at a huge arena. I would like to thank you for helping me make my dream come true."



During the meeting, President Nazarbayev gave bata (blessing) to Dimash Kudaibergenov. He also wished him to stay healthy and to preserve his talent.



As a reminder, Dimash Kudaibergenov was honored at a special ceremony at the Central Concert Hall "Kazakhstan" in Astana on Tuesday after winning the 2nd place in the Chinese reality show "I Am a Singer".