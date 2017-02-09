Dimash Kudaibergenov may not participate in the Voice

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Alpamys Sharimov, PR director of Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergenov, says it is unclear whether the crooner will participate in the Voice, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Yes, we've been invited to the U.S. But as you can see, we don't have enough time. We are into the fourth stage of the reality show in China [I Am a Singer]. There are ten more stages. Since we are busy preparing for each stage every week, we can't make the final decision on Dimash's participation. We were invited to the Voice and I Am a Singer last year. We receive invitations to a lot of TV shows," Sharimov said.



Earlier it was reported that Dimash may participate in the Voice. It was rector of the Kazakhstan National Arts University Aiman Mussakhodzhayeva who broke the news this week.



"Student of our university Dimash Kudaibergenov currently represents Kazakhstan in China at I Am a Singer reality show. Before that he won the Zhas Kanat and the Slavic Bazaar signing competitions. Afterwards he may participate in the Eurovision Song Contest and the Voice. Today he has received an invitation to a musical show in Los Angeles," Mussakhodzhayeva said on Wednesday (February 8).



As a reminder, Dimash Kudaibergenov joined the competition at I Am a Singer reality show in China a couple of weeks ago. He stunned the audience with angelic performance of SOS d'un terrien en détresse and became the leader straight away. This week Dimash will perform a song in Chinese.