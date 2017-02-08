ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh crooner Dimash Kudaibergenov may take part in the Voice, the American reality television singing competition, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Rector of the Kazakh National Arts University Aiman Mussakhodzhayeva revealed Kudaibergenov's plans at the meeting dedicated to the state-of-the-nation address of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.



"Student of our university Dimash Kudaibergenov currently represents Kazakhstan in China at I Am a Singer reality show. Before that he won the Zhas Kanat and the Slavic Bazaar signing competitions. Afterwards he may participate in the Eurovision Song Contest and the Voice. Today he has received an invitation to a musical show in Los Angeles," Mussakhodzhayeva said.



As a reminder, Dimash Kudaibergen joined the competition at I Am s Singer reality show in China a couple of weeks ago. He stunned the audience with angelic performance of SOS d'un terrien en détresse and became the leader straight away. This week Dimash will perform a song in Chinese.