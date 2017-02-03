Dimash Kudaibergenov on Chinese TV show: I'll try to win

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chinese TV channel HunanTV named Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergenov "a bridge for Kazakh-Chinese cultural cooperation", Kazinform Mukhtar Kalimollauly correspondent reports.

According to the channel Dimash's victory pleased his countrymen and made them happy that Kazakh culture becomes known abroad.

The channel gave made an overview of Kazinform news about Dimash saying that Kazakh media promptly informs the public about his victories in China.





The executive producer of "Singer-2017" told HunanTV that "Kazakhstan is one of the leading countries of the Silk Road. The contest promotes our channel among Kazakhstanis. And I believe it enriches Kazakh-Chinese cultural cooperation".

"I can not state for sure what I'll achieve in this competition. It's still to be seen. I'll try to win", said Dimash in his turn.





Today Kazakh singer is the winner of the first two rounds.

His next performance will be broadcasted live on February 4 at 8:30 pm (AST).



