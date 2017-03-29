Dimash Kudaibergenov's photo appears on Times Square LED screen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A photo of Dimash Kudaibergenov has been posted on the Times Square LED screen in New York, his producer Alpamys Sharimov revealed via his Instagram.

"This photo hasn't been photoshopped. It is one of the most vibrant cities in the world New York and one of the biggest Times Square LED screens! 101 FM radio held a poll and asked the audience to name the most popular singer in the world. Thanks to support of his fans Dimash was honored and the photo of the Kazakh singer appeared in the center of New York. Millions of people will see it. People of various nationalities will find out about the Kazakh crooner thanks to this photo on the Times Square LED screen," Sharimov captioned the photo.



As a reminder, Dimash Kudaibergenov rose to stardom after reaching the semifinal of the Chinese reality show I Am a Singer.