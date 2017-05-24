Dimash Kudaibergenov's solo concert to attract 30,000 crowd

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly refused to say how much Dimash Kudaibergenov will get for his solo concert Bastau scheduled to be held during the upcoming Specialized international exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I cannot tell you how much Dimash Kudaibergenov will get for the concert. It will be wrong to reveal the exact sum. It's his personal business," Minister Mukhamediuly said at a press conference at the Central Communications Service on Wednesday.



In his words, this is the first time Kazakhstan hosts such big show of local pop star: "Dimash's solo concert will be held at the 30,000-seat stadium. This is the first solo show of such level."



Minister Mukhamediuly also announced that some Kazakhstani and international TV companies agreed to broadcast the concert.



"He [Dimash] has a contract with China's Hunan TV Channel as well as local TV companies. Some of them already aired TV adds of the concert," Mukhamediuly said, adding that the names of guest stars who will perform with Dimash at the show will be revealed later.