Dimash Kudaibergenov sets sights on Hollywood

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergenov is likely to study at Musicians Institute (College of Contemporary Music) in Hollywood, CA, rector of the Kazakh National Arts University Aiman Mussakhodzhayeva told Kazinform correspondent in an exclusive interview.

"The university is negotiating the possibility of allowing Dimash to attend Musicians Institute for 120 days as part of the academic mobility program," Mussakhodzhayeva said.



Located in the heart of Hollywood, Musicians Institute is built on the idea that musicians should teach and learn from other musicians.



Its notable alumni include Jeff Buckley, Paul Gilbert, Scott Henderson and many others.



Dimash Kudaibergenov is the junior student at the Kazakh National Arts University based in Astana.



Dimash Kudaibergenov has recently gained stardom in China as a participant of the Chinese reality show I Am a Singer. The Kazakhstani crooner has already reached the 5th stage of the show.