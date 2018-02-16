Dimash Kudaibergenov shared his plans for 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergenov shared about this plans for 2018. Last week Dimash took part in the big concert organized by CCTV on the occasion of Chinese New Year.

"It is the first time I participate in such a big concert. It took a lot of time to prepare the song for this event. This song is not only for sole performance. I plan to perform together with friends. This song took a lot of time. It is very difficult to sing in Chinese. The Chinese language is very rich, it has about 5 thousand characters. Therefore I tried to learn signing this song accurately before I sing it on the stage", the singer told in an interview to the TV channel.

Dimash has shared with his plans for this year.

"There is a lot of news. At present I have my own gigs. The first gig was arranged in Astana. Now they are conducted in China. Afterwards I will have concerts in other countries. I hope to see all of you in my gigs. I will make sure that you enjoy it. Also I plan to make musical videos. Also I am about to finish working on an album. In 2018 I will have a lot of news", Dimash told.