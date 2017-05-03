Dimash Kudaibergenov stuns popular French TV show
08:12, 03 May 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergenov will be a guest star of a popular French TV show of France 2 TV channel. The crooner revealed the news via his Instagram account.
"I will be a guest star of the popular Les Annees Bonheur TV show of France 2 TV channel. It will air at 8:55 p.m. France time on May 6. Don't miss it!!!" Dimash captioned the post.
In a short video clip from the TV show it is obvious that the audience is stunned by Dimash's performance.
Францияның "France 2" орталық телеарнасындағы Европаның ең танымал бағдарламасы "Les années bonheur" кабаре шоуының құрметті қонағы боламын! Әлемдік өнер жұлдыздары бір саxнада тоғысқан аталмыш кеш 6 мамыр күні Франция уақытымен 20:55-те өткізіп алмаңыздар!!! #DQ #Dears #TheSingerDimash #TheSinger #dimashkudaibergen #dimash #France #France2 #Lesannéesbonheur
