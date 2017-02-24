  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Dimash Kudaibergenov third in 7th round of I am Singer 2017

    10:44, 24 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergenov took third place in the 7th round of the Chinese I am Singer 2017 contest, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Dimash entered the top three performing Kazakh song "Daydidau".

    First place went to Sandy from Hong Kong. And Li Jian for whom it was a debut at the contest was second.

    Dimash remains third in overall ranking.

    The 6th round of I am Singer 2017 will be aired on February 25th.

     

    Tags:
    Culture China Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!