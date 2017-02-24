Dimash Kudaibergenov third in 7th round of I am Singer 2017
10:44, 24 February 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergenov took third place in the 7th round of the Chinese I am Singer 2017 contest, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Dimash entered the top three performing Kazakh song "Daydidau".
First place went to Sandy from Hong Kong. And Li Jian for whom it was a debut at the contest was second.
Dimash remains third in overall ranking.
The 6th round of I am Singer 2017 will be aired on February 25th.