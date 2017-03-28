Dimash Kudaibergenov to appear on Power Rangers soundtrack

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After his smashing success at the Chinese reality show I Am a Singer, Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergenov is ready to soar to global stardom, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kudaibergenov will release a song Go Go Power Rangers that will be featured into the Power Rangers movie soundtrack, the distribution company of the film broke the news via its official Weibo account.

The song will be tentatively released in early April.



The Power Rangers is an American superhero film about the team of the same name made by Lions Gate Entertainment in association with China's TIK Films. The film will hit the theaters in China in April.



