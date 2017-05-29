Dimash Kudaibergenov to perform new songs at Astana concert
14:31, 29 May 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Currently the singer is working on a new repertoire in the Hunan TV's recording studio. Dimash will perform new songs at a concert in Astana on June 27, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to Dimash's mentor, rector of Kazakh National University of Arts Aiman Musakhodjaeva, organizers are negotiating with a number of artists their participation in the concert, including the stars of 'I am Singer project'.