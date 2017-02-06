Dimash Kudaibergenov to sing in Chinese at Singer 2017 4th stage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the fourth stage of China's Singer 2017 music show, Kazakh-born Dimash Kudaibergenov will sing a Chinese song, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As Chinese mass media reported, the shooting of the fourth stage of the contest ended February 2 during which the Kazakh singer sang Yellow Autumn (秋浓意) from Jacky Cheung's (张学友) repertoire.



Jacky is a famous Chinese pop star. In 90s he was the second in sale of his solo albums after Michael Jackson. In 2000s the number of his records sold reached 60,000.

The song “Yellow Autumn” was first performed in 1993 after which it was translated into Japanese and Korean languages.

Dimash has already sung Chinese songs prior to joining the contest.

