Dimash Kudaibergenov to sing Uptown Funk at I Am a Singer show

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergenov will cover Uptown Funk at the 5th stage of "I Am a Singer" reality show in China, Kazinform correspondent reports from Beijing.

According to the information published on the microblogging website Weibo, Dimash will perform the hit song recorded by British producer Mark Ronson and American singer and songwriter Bruno Mars.



The 5th stage of the reality show will be aired on February 18.



Uptown Funk was number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US for 14 consecutive weeks. It won two Grammy Awards, including the Record of the Year in 2016.



